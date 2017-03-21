MOSCOW, March 21 Russia's biggest mobile phone
operator Mobile TeleSystems (MTS) said its
revenue and core profit could rise or fall by 2 percent in 2017,
citing uncertainty over competitive pressures and sentiment
among its clients.
In a now mature Russian market, mobile operators are
struggling to increase revenues and have been forced to cut
prices to retain customers in a tough economic environment,
engaging in a price war that has hurt their profitability.
MTS on Tuesday posted a 2.1 percent rise in 2016 revenue to
435.7 billion roubles ($7.6 billion), helped by strong mobile
data uptake and increased handset sales.
Its adjusted operating income before depreciation and
amortisation (OIBDA) was down 4.4 percent due to what it
referred to as "additional expenses in retail" and macroeconomic
factors.
"We remain cautiously optimistic about the telecom market
and strongly feel that MTS is well-positioned to benefit from
any improvement in the macroeconomic and operating environment,"
Andrei Dubovskov, chief executive officer, said.
Rival Megafon last week forecast its revenues would be flat
or grow slightly in 2017 while capital expenditures would
decline.
MTS said its 2017 capex was expected to fall slightly to 80
billion roubles after 83.6 billion roubles in 2016 due to the
completion of the bulk of its major network construction
projects.
The company, for which Russia is its main market although it
also operates in Ukraine and a number of other former Soviet
states, also said its performance would depend on currency
volatility in the markets where it operates.
Its fourth-quarter adjusted OIBDA fell 3.8 percent year on
year to 41.8 billion roubles, with the OIBDA margin sliding to
37.4 percent from 39.0 percent a year earlier.
Fourth-quarter net income rose 73.2 percent year on year to
12.4 billion roubles, the company said, without providing the
reason for the jump, while revenues edged up 0.2 percent to
111.6 billion roubles.
