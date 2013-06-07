MOSCOW, June 7 MTS, Russia's top mobile
phone operator, reported on Friday quarterly results below
analysts' expectations, with earnings pulled lower by a foreign
exchange loss on its debts after a gain the year earlier.
Net profits slipped to 13 billion roubles ($403 million) in
the first quarter, compared with a profit of 15.6 billion
roubles in the same year-ago period, MTS said, falling short of
the 13.6 billion rouble Reuters poll forecast.
Adjusted operating income before depreciation and
amortisation (OIBDA) grew 3 percent to 39.1 billion roubles on
revenue of 93 billion roubles, with both results missing
expectations.
Revenue rose 2 percent, held back by a halt to the company's
operations in Uzbekistan. When adjusted for the Uzbekistan
factor, revenue growth was 6 percent.
MTS repeated its 2013 revenue growth forecast of 5-7 percent
and OIBDA margin guidance of 41-42 percent. Its first-quarter
OIBDA margin was 42.1 percent against 41.8 percent a year ago.
The company also said it plans to start paying dividends
twice a year, while until now its policy has been to pay annual
dividends. Since competitor MegaFon floated in London
last autumn, Russian mobile operators have competed for investor
favour by making their dividend policies more attractive.