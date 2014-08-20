MOSCOW Aug 20 Russia's biggest mobile phone
operator MTS cut its full-year sales and core
profit forecasts on Wednesday, citing instability in Ukraine,
its second-biggest market.
MTS cut its revenue growth target to "more than 1 percent"
from the earlier 3-5 percent range and said it now expects
operating income before depreciation and amortisation to be flat
year-on-year, having previously forecast a 2 percent increase.
The company reported a 1.4 percent increase in
second-quarter revenue to 98.9 billion roubles ($2.7 billion),
slightly below analysts' forecast of a 1.7 percent rise.
Its quarterly OIBDA fell 2.6 percent to 43.2 billion
roubles, in line with expectations, due to the hryvnia's
devaluation and a one-off gain a year ago which also led to net
profit falling 27 percent to 21 billion roubles.
(1 US dollar = 36.2620 Russian rouble)
(Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; Writing by Maria
Kiselyova; Editing by Jason Bush)