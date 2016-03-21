MOSCOW, March 21 MTS expects
revenue to rise by more than 4 percent this year but core profit
could fall for the second consecutive year due to intensified
competition, it said on Monday.
Russia's biggest mobile phone operator forecast operating
income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) falling by 2
percent or rising by 1 percent in 2016, after a 2 percent fall
in 2015 to 175.5 billion roubles ($2.6 billion).
"Our markets remain volatile due to ... heightened
competition in retail distribution in Russia," MTS said in a
statement, predicting revenue to rise by more than 4 percent
from 431.2 billion roubles in 2015, on the back of growing
take-up of mobile Internet services and smartphone sales.
Competition increased after MTS cut prices for handsets last
year in response to a drop in demand from consumers hit by
higher inflation due to a weaker rouble and Western sanctions
over Ukraine.
In 2015, MTS's adjusted OIBDA margin dropped to 40.7 percent
from 43.6 percent in 2014, while sales grew 5 percent and its
free cash flow was down 10.8 percent at 51 billion roubles.
Other factors, seen hurting profitability, were large-scale
investments in Ukraine and developments in other foreign
subsidiaries as well as macroeconomic factors and currency
volatility, MTS said.
It forecast capital expenditure at 85 billion roubles this
year. In 2015, it was 96.1 billion roubles, which MTS said was
slightly higher than expected due to currency volatility.
MTS also posted a five-fold increase in fourth-quarter net
profit to 7.1 billion roubles, mainly because its year-ago
numbers were hit by foreign exchange losses and provisions.
Quarterly sales grew 5.7 percent to 113.3 billion roubles,
adjusted OIBDA slid 1.9 percent to 43.5 billion roubles and
OIBDA margin lost 3 percentage points to stand at 38.4 percent.
($1 = 68.0286 roubles)
(Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva and Maria Kiselyova;
Editing by Alexander Smith)