MOSCOW Aug 4 Russia's biggest mobile phone operator MTS will quit the Uzbek market, Interfax reported on Thursday citing a source in the Uzbek state communications committee.

The company will sell its 50 percent stake in the Uzbek venture to local partners for "a symbolic price" and the deal is expected to close by the end of August, Interfax reported.

MTS declined an immediate comment, and Uzbekistan's authorities could not immediately be reached for comment.

MTS has been under scrutiny from the U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission as part of a broader investigation into telecom firms' operations in the former Soviet republic. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)