MOSCOW May 12 Russia's biggest home electronics retailer M.video said on Monday it could pay 20 roubles ($0.57) per share in 2013 dividends, up 45 percent on the previous year.

The total payout would amount to 3.6 billion roubles, M.video said in a statement, in line with its plan to return 60 percent of net profit to shareholders. ($1 = 35.2975 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)