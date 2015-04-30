MOSCOW, April 30 Russian electrical goods retailer M.video said on Thursday its board had recommended paying a dividend of 27 roubles per share on 2014 results.

The company said the total payout would amount to 4.9 billion roubles ($95 million), corresponding to 60 percent of its last year's net profit. ($1 = 51.6500 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Polina Devitt)