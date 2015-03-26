MOSCOW, March 26 Russian consumer electronics retailer M.video may shut more stores in 2015 than last year while opening fewer new outlets, it said on Thursday, as consumer demand shrinks in the weakening economy.

The company got a boost in December when the rouble dropped sharply and consumers rushed to buy home appliances and cars to protect savings. The buying spree has proved short-lived though and retailers of durable goods are now facing a slump in demand.

M.video plans to open up to 25 stores this year and could close up to 10, chief executive and biggest shareholder Alexander Tynkovan said on a conference call.

Last year, it opened 39 while closing four and its capital expenditure stood at 4.3 billion roubles ($75 million).

"Our feeling is that this year there could be some reduction of the market," Tynkovan said, adding that M.video, which ended 2014 with a net cash position of 26 billion roubles ($454 million), still hoped to gain market share from weaker competitors.

"Some companies already stepped away from this business at the beginning of this year and we expect that others can also reduce their operations. We are going to use this opportunity to increase our market share - it's our main, main focus," he said.

Tynkovan said 2015 capex would not exceed last year's level. He gave no revenue guidance but said the company remained committed to paying 60 percent of net profit in dividends.

M.video had earlier on Thursday reported a 39 percent jump in 2014 net profit and a 16 percent rise in sales to 203 billion roubles.

"The results are not of much relevance and cannot be extrapolated to 2015. We believe there will be a significant drop in the consumer electronics market this year," said Maria Kolbina, an analyst at VTB Capital.

($1 = 57.2350 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Olga Sichkar; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)