MOSCOW, March 27 Russian home electronics retailer M.Video reported on Wednesday a 23 percent rise in 2012 net profit thanks to higher sales.

Net profit increased to 4.14 billion roubles ($134 million) from 3.37 billion roubles in 2011, the company said in a statement.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 21 percent to 7.53 billion roubles, with a margin unchanged at 5.6 percent.

It earlier reported a 20 percent rise in 2012 sales to 158 billion roubles as it opened 42 new stores. ($1 = 30.8922 Russian roubles)