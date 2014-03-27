MOSCOW, March 27 Russian home electronics retailer M.video said on Thursday its 2013 net profit rose 38 percent to 5.7 billion roubles ($160.56 million) on increased sales.

M.video said its sales rose by around 11 percent to 175 billion roubles, driven by the opening of 40 new stores and expansion of online sales. ($1 = 35.5012 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)