MOSCOW Aug 27 M.video, Russia's biggest consumer electronics retailer, said on Wednesday its first-half net profit fell 13.4 percent, year-on-year, to 1.1 billion roubles ($30 million).

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined 8 percent to 2.7 billion roubles despite a 3.2 percent increase in net revenue to 68.6 billion roubles, the company said in a statement. (1 US dollar = 36.1380 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Katya Golubkova)