FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Russia's Safmar sells 24.7 pct in M.Video
#Brexit
#Markets
#Banks
#Trump
#Pakistan
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Cook stands firm for England in 100th Oval test
Sport
Cook stands firm for England in 100th Oval test
Hitler exhibition in Berlin bunker asks "How could it happen?"
Arts
Hitler exhibition in Berlin bunker asks "How could it happen?"
Editors' choice
Pictures
Editors' choice
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 27, 2017 / 7:36 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Russia's Safmar sells 24.7 pct in M.Video

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 27 (Reuters) - Russia's largest home electronics retailer M.Video says:

* Lagranolia Holdings Limited which belongs to Safmar Group has agreed to sell around 44.33 million of M.Video ordinary shares, which amounts to 24.66 percent of M.Video's share capital;

* Shares were placed in an accelerated private placement to international institutional investors;

* Sale priced at 405 roubles ($6.81) per share. VTB Capital was sole global coordinator and bookrunner;

* Safmar will retain 57.68 percent in M.Video after the deal;

* M.Video shares down 5.4 percent after the deal at 408.5 roubles per share;

* Safmar, with belongs to the family of businessman Mikhail Gutseriyev, includes mid-sized oil producers Russneft and Neftisa, mid-sized bank B&N, as well as assets in coal, potash, leasing, insurance, real estate, non-state pension funds sectors and others. ($1 = 59.4325 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.