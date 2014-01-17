MOSCOW Jan 17 Russia's biggest home electronics and white goods retailer M.video said consumer confidence weakened in Russia's regions in the fourth quarter of 2013, impacting annual sales figures which rose one percent on a like-for-like basis.

M.video, which has 333 outlets, said total sales rose 11 percent to 175 billion roubles ($5.2 billion) in 2013 as it opened 40 new stores.

In the fourth quarter, sales rose 8 percent with like-for-like sales down 1.8 percent. While the regions saw weaker performance, stores in Moscow and St Petersburg performed strongly, M.video said.

($1 = 33.4072 Russian roubles)