MOSCOW Oct 17 Russia's biggest home electronics and white goods retailer M.video on Thursday said its third-quarter sales grew 10.4 percent, year-on-year, slowing after an increase of around 15 percent in the previous quarter.

The company reported sales of 42.4 billion roubles ($1.3 billion) for the three months to end-September, bringing the nine-month result to 121 billion roubles - an increase of 12.2 percent on the year earlier period.

Same-store sales edged up 1.7 percent in the third quarter after 2.8 percent growth in the second quarter. It opened 23 new stores in January-September and now has a total of 316. ($1 = 32.1735 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Keiron Henderson)