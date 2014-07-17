MOSCOW, July 17 M.video, Russia's biggest consumer electronics retailer, said on Thursday its second-quarter sales were flat, year-on-year, at around 35 billion roubles ($1 billion).

Like-for-like sales fell 5.6 percent, year-on-year, the company said, citing a significant deterioration in the consumer electronics market in the second quarter and store closures for reconstructions. ($1 = 34.8410 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)