MOSCOW Jan 16 Russia's biggest consumer electronics retailer M.video said on Friday its sales jumped 52 percent in the final quarter of 2014 when consumers rushed to stores before retailers hiked prices following a plunge in the rouble.

M.video said fourth-quarter sales totalled 82.6 billion roubles ($1.27 billion), up from 54.3 billion roubles a year ago, driven by a 43 percent jump in like-for-like sales. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)