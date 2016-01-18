MOSCOW Jan 18 Russian consumer electronics retailer M.video said on Monday its like-for-like sales fell 12.7 percent in 2015 in annual terms.

Total sales declined 5.5 percent last year, to almost 192 billion roubles ($2.5 billion), including VAT.

Fourth-quarter sales decreased by 23.1 percent to 61.3 billion roubles including VAT, like-for-like sales in the last quarter fell by 26.4 percent, the company said.

