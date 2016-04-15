MOSCOW, April 15 Russian consumer electronics and white goods retailer M.video said on Friday its first-quarter sales rose 16 percent, year-on-year, to 54.6 billion roubles ($827.5 million).

Like-for-like sales were up 19.6 percent compared to the same period a year ago, the company said in a statement, adding it opened one store during the first three months of 2016. ($1 = 65.9800 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alexander Winning)