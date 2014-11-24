UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Company corrects previous statement to clarify it expects no or little growth in profit next year, not no or minimal profit)
MOSCOW Nov 24 Russia's biggest consumer electronics retailer M.video expects its 2015 profit to be flat or only slightly higher from 2014, Chief Executive Officer Alexander Tynkovan said on Monday.
"It is related to the weakening of the rouble and consumer behaviour," Tynkovan told a conference. (Reporting by Olga Sichkar; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources