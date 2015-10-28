WASHINGTON Oct 28 Member nations of the North
Atlantic Treaty Organization are discussing increasing the
number of troops stationed along the Russian border and putting
them under formal alliance command, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Wednesday, citing diplomats and military officers.
One plan would place battalions in Poland and three Baltic
states, while another would have a single NATO battalion in the
area, according to the newspaper.
Since Russia annexed Crimea from neighboring Ukraine last
year, countries in the area have been concerned about its next
move, especially after the Russian military stepped up its
exercises in the region, according to the Journal.
Reuters did not confirm the report.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill
Trott)