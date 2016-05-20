* Britain says up to 3,500 troops to rotate on eastern flank
* NATO ministers call for new meeting with Russia
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, May 20 NATO's build-up in eastern
Europe could include up to 3,500 troops, Britain said on Friday,
stressing that the planned deployments would not be aggressive
towards Russia.
Russia's seizure of Crimea in 2014 has prompted the Western
military alliance to consider deterrent forces in the Baltics
and Poland which British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said
would be a "trip wire" to alert NATO of any potential threat.
NATO defence ministers are expected to decide on the troop
levels next month, while making clear no large forces will be
stationed permanently, to avoid provoking the Kremlin.
"It looks like there could be four, maybe five battalions
... the point of these formations is to act as a trip wire,"
Hammond told reporters.
"It isn't intended to be aggressive," he said following a
meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels.
Hammond said that could amount to as many as 3,500 troops
along NATO's border with Russia, with Britain, Germany and the
United States taking the bulk of command duties.
In total, the deterrent will be made up of small eastern
outposts, forces on rotation, regular war games and warehoused
equipment ready for a rapid response force which would include
air, maritime and special operations units.
NATO diplomats say the United States is likely to command
two battalions, with Britain and Germany taking another each.
That leaves a fifth NATO nation to come forward to lead the
remaining battalion, with Denmark, Spain, Italy or the
Netherlands seen as possible candidates, diplomats say.
The force build-up follows a speech by U.S. President Barack
Obama in Estonia in 2014 in which he said NATO would help ensure
the independence of the three Baltic states, which for decades
were part of the Soviet Union.
NATO foreign ministers said they had agreed to propose to
Moscow another meeting of the NATO-Russia Council, which met in
April for the first time in nearly two years, to set out what
the alliance says is a proportionate response to Russia's
annexation of Crimea.
NATO suspended all practical cooperation with Russia in
April 2014 in protest over Crimea. NATO said high-level
political contacts with Russia could continue but NATO and
Russian ambassadors have met only three times since.
"We are doing things that could be misinterpreted," Hammond
said. "We judged that creating an opportunity through the
NATO-Russia Council is the best way of avoiding Russia being
able to say: 'we haven't been informed, we didn't know the
details.'"
(Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Andrew Roche)