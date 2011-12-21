* Opposition leader wants Russians to unite against Putin
* Navalny says no sense in running in presidential election
* Navalny says to attend mass protests on Dec. 24
By Guy Faulconbridge
MOSCOW, Dec 21 Opposition leader Alexei
Navalny used his release from jail on Wednesday to call on
Russians to unite against Vladimir Putin whom he said would try
to snatch victory in a March 4 presidential election that was
sure to be unfair.
Navalny, who has harnessed a mood change among Russia's
urban youth against Putin's 12-year rule, was greeted by chants
of 'Navalny, Navalny' and applause from supporters who braved a
blizzard to await his release from a Moscow police station.
Initially weary and dazzled by scores of television camera
lights, Navalny swiftly embarked on a dissection of the disputed
Dec. 4 parliamentary election, brandishing his slur of Putin's
ruling party as a collection of "swindlers and thieves".
"The party of swindlers and thieves is putting forward its
chief swindler and its chief thief for the presidency," Navalny,
dressed in jeans and holding a plastic supermarket bag full of
clothes, told reporters after his 2235 GMT release.
"We must vote against him, struggle against him," Navalny
said. "If he does become president, he will not become a legal
president, it will be an inherited throne."
Navalny, a 35-year-old anti-corruption blogger, was detained
on Dec. 5 for obstructing justice at an opposition protest in
central Moscow against alleged vote rigging in the parliamentary
election. He was sentenced to 15 days in jail.
His 'swindlers and thieves' slogan has struck a chord with
millions of Russians from the Pacific Ocean to the Baltic Sea,
turning him into the most prominent leader of the fragmented
opposition groups which refuse to cooperate with the Kremlin.
Prime Minister Putin, who served as Kremlin chief from
2000-2008, is almost certain to win the presidential election
and his ruling party dismisses Navalny's slogan.
Putin supporters, who credit the 59-year-old former KGB spy
with bringing order to Russia after the chaos accompanying the
1991 fall of the Soviet Union, say the opposition movement
represents a tiny section of Russia's 143 million population.
FUTURE LEADER?
Diplomats say Navalny's mix of scorn for the ruling elite
and rhetoric on illegal immigration make him a potential threat
to Putin if he can mobilise large numbers of Russians.
But businessmen caution that Putin remains Russia's most
popular politician and is still viewed as the ultimate arbiter
by the clans which own swathes of the world's biggest energy
producer.
Navalny said he had enjoyed his time in prison as cellmates
had read lectures on everything from politics to physics, though
he quipped that he could not give the jail more than two stars.
He called on people to join mass protests planned for
Saturday across Russia. The protesters will call for free and
fair elections. The Russian authorities have sanctioned a
protest of up to 50,000 people in Moscow.
"For Putin to leave, we must put forward our completely
legal demands. So that Putin leaves, we don't need to smash up
and burn shops or anything like that: people should come out and
show their will, show that they are the power," Navalny said.
"What will happen on March 4 will not be presidential
elections in the normal sense of the word so it is pretty
senseless to take part," he said, though he added that if free
elections were held he would "be ready" to run.
Navalny said he was not afraid of reprisals and that he had
been fairly treated in prison by guards who he said were often
more opposed to the Kremlin than the most die-hard opposition
activists.
"I am not afraid. We are majority, we are the power in this
country and we see their fear, we feel their fear," he said.
Surrounded by a pack of reporters, Navalny asked repeatedly
to be allowed to embrace his wife, Yulia, whom he eventually
hugged and kissed. "I feel a lot better now," she said.
(Reporting By Guy Faulconbridge)