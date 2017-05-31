MOSCOW May 31 A Russian court ruled on
Wednesday against Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in a defamation
lawsuit brought by one of Russia's richest businessmen, ordering
the removal of a popular video from the internet which details
the offending allegations.
Navalny, who says he plans to run in next year's
presidential election, has emerged as a major irritant for the
Kremlin after thousands of people across Russia attended
anti-graft protests he organised in March.
A former lawyer, he has revived some Russians' interest in
politics by publicising what he says are outrageous cases of top
government officials and Kremlin-connected businessmen abusing
the system to amass huge wealth.
Most of his targets merely deny such allegations, but
businessman Alisher Usmanov, part-owner of British soccer club
Arsenal, filed a lawsuit against Navalny alleging he had been
defamed in a video about Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.
Medvedev and Usmanov said corruption and other allegations
levelled against them in the video were utterly false.
On Wednesday, a Moscow court agreed with Usmanov, saying the
allegations had wrongly impugned his "honour and dignity." The
presiding judge ordered Navalny to delete all references to the
allegations within 10 days and to publish a retraction within
three months.
Usmanov's lawyer, Genrikh Padva, was cited by the TASS news
agency as saying his client's good name had been upheld.
"Our position -- which is that there was no basis for the
publication of these slanderous statements -- was confirmed in
court," Padva said.
Navalny, who plans to appeal the ruling, said he would not
delete the video and stood by the allegations.
"The reality that we see around us somewhat contradicts the
court's decision," said Navalny. "The investigation was based on
facts."
Opinion polls show Navalny would lose next year's
presidential election to the Kremlin candidate -- widely
expected to be incumbent Vladimir Putin -- by a large margin.
The offending video has helped boost his campaign, garnering
over 21 million online views, and Navalny successfully used it
to get people to take to the streets in March to protest against
official corruption.
On Wednesday, after his supporters began recirculating the
contested video online, he said his court defeat underlined the
need to step up the fight against corruption. He also predicted
it would boost turnout at the next anti-government protest.
