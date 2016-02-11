MOSCOW Feb 11 Russian anti-corruption
campaigner and opposition figure Alexei Navalny said on Thursday
he had filed a lawsuit against Vladimir Putin after a company in
which the Russian leader's son-in-law is a shareholder received
$1.75 billion in state support.
Putin's son-in-law, Kirill Shamalov, is a major shareholder
in petrochemicals producer Sibur, which received $1.75 billion
in funding from Russia's National Wealth Fund at an unusually
low interest rate last year, according to a Reuters
investigation.
Navalny said Putin had violated Russian corruption laws by
failing to declare a conflict of interest when he personally
approved the financing.
"Kirill Shamalov is the spouse of Putin's daughter. Putin
giving money to a company where the beneficiary is his child's
partner is a classic conflict of interest. Straight out of a
textbook," Navalny wrote in a post on his blog.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not immediately respond
to written questions submitted by Reuters. Russia's TASS news
agency cited Peskov as saying Putin had not yet been informed
about the lawsuit.
A Sibur spokesman said in December the state loan was
approved in strict accordance with the law. The Russian Direct
Investment Fund, which took the decision to make the loan, said
it fully complied with procedures for investing state money in
infra-structure projects.
A Reuters investigation last year found that Shamalov
married Putin's youngest daughter, Katerina Tikhonova, in early
2013, shortly before acquiring a majority stake in Sibur.
