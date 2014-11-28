(repeats to additional subscribers with no changes)

MOSCOW Nov 28 A squadron of Russian warships entered the English Channel on Friday to hold exercises, state-owned RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing the Russian Northern Fleet press service.

It said that the Northern Fleet squadron, lead by anti-submarine ship Severomorsk, had passed through the Straits of Dover and was now in neutral waters of the Seine Bay awaiting a storm to pass. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Jason Bush)