UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MOSCOW Jan 18 NefteTransService, one of Russia's biggest private freight rail operators, is being valued at $1.4 billion to $1.8 billion by one of the banks organising its planned IPO, a financial market source said.
NefteTransService is expected to offer around 25 percent of its shares when it goes public in London.
The company announced plans to list earlier this week, allowing it to expand into Ukraine and Kazakhstan as the markets open up to competition. The company declined comment.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources