UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MOSCOW Jan 15 NefteTransService, one of Russia's largest private freight rail operators, plans to announce on Tuesday its intention to float shares on the London Stock Exchange, two sources close to the placement told Reuters.
One source said the company could float around 25 percent of its shares and raise $500 million.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources