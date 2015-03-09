* Men from Muslim Chechnya region arrested over killing
* Chechen leader says suspect angry over Prophet cartoons
* Nemtsov friend says those behind shooting will go free
* Suspect's mother says her son is being set up
By Christian Lowe and Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, March 9 Suggestions that Russian
politician Boris Nemtsov was killed by Chechen Islamists are
nonsense designed to deflect suspicion from President Vladimir
Putin, associates of the slain opposition figure said on Monday.
Investigators have charged two men, including a former
Chechen police official, over the shooting of Nemtsov within
sight of the Kremlin walls on Feb. 27. Three more men have been
arrested, and another blew himself up late on Saturday as police
in Chechnya tried to detain him, Russian media said.
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said the charged ex-policeman,
Zaur Dadayev, was a pious Muslim who had been angered by
publication of caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad in French
satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo.
Nemtsov had condemned an attack on Charlie Hebdo in which
Islamist militants killed 12 people in January. But friends
reject this as a motive, saying they do not believe Islamist
gunmen acting alone could have shot him dead in one of the most
closely guarded areas of central Moscow unless they had powerful
and well-connected backers.
These associates believe it was Putin who stood to gain from
his killing, though Russian officials have denied involvement
and the president has called it a shameful tragedy.
"Our worst fears are coming true," Ilya Yashin, the
co-leader of Nemtsov's small liberal opposition party, said on
Twitter late on Sunday. "The trigger man will be blamed, while
those who actually ordered Nemtsov's killing will go free."
"Investigators' nonsensical theory about Islamist motives in
Nemtsov's killing suits the Kremlin and takes Putin out of the
firing line," Yashin added on Monday.
Nemtsov, a 55-year-old former deputy prime minister, was
shot in the back four times as he walked home with his
girlfriend after dining next to Red Square. He was the most
prominent of a string of Kremlin critics to be killed during
Putin's 15 years in power.
Dadayev and four other suspects, all ethnic Chechens,
appeared in a Moscow court on Sunday.
"This is an attempt to find a motive that masks the main
aim: getting rid of one of the leaders of the opposition,"
Vladimir Ryzhkov, a prominent Putin opponent, told Ekho Moskvy
radio station. "I am sure that there are much more high-ranking
people mixed up in this."
MODEL FIGHTER
Dadayev was a former deputy commander of the Chechen
police's "Sever" (North) battalion which fought Islamist rebels
in the region, where Russia has waged two wars to defeat
separatists since the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.
Dadayev's mother told Reuters her son could not have killed
Nemtsov, and was being set up.
"He served his so-called motherland for 12 years. They threw
him into the toughest areas, into the mountains to fight
insurgents. He was a model fighter with a heap of state medals,"
Aimani Dadayeva told Reuters by telephone.
"And for them (the authorities) to use him for their own
ends and to accuse him so harshly? ... I don't want anybody to
use us for their own ends," she said, in tears.
Russian media reported on Sunday that police tried to detain
another suspect at an apartment block in Chechnya's capital,
Grozny. The suspect threw one grenade at police, then used a
second to blow himself up, the reports said.
Nemtsov was not widely popular in Russia outside the small,
urban intelligentsia. But his supporters say he was a threat to
the Kremlin because he was determined to expose official
corruption and deceit.
In the days before he was killed, he was working on a report
which, aides said, would allege that Russia was sending regular
troops to fight in eastern Ukraine.
Moscow has denied any direct involvement in the fighting.
Prosecutors have charged Dadayev and another man, Anzor
Gubashev, with involvement in Nemtsov's killing, and officials
say Dadayev has admitted involvement. The three others who
appeared in court have not been charged so far.
Chechen leader Kadyrov, who is loyal to Putin, said he knew
Dadayev and described him as a true patriot.
"All who know Zaur confirm that he is a deep believer and
also that he, like all Muslims, was shocked by the activities of
Charlie (Hebdo) and comments in support of printing the
cartoons," Kadyrov wrote on his Instagram account.
Nemtsov had defended the French magazine. He argued that
Muslim clerics in Russia who had said it was wrong to print the
cartoons were, in effect, justifying terrorism, and said
prosecutors should investigate the clerics.
