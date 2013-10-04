UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
AMSTERDAM Oct 4 The Netherlands launched legal action against Russia to free Greenpeace activists charged with piracy after staging a protest at an offshore oil platform in the Arctic, the Dutch government said on Friday.
"The Netherlands today began an arbitration procedure on the basis of the (United Nations) Convention on the Law of the Sea," Frans Timmermans, foreign minister, wrote in a letter to parliament. (Reporting By Thomas Escritt. Editing by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by John Stonestreet)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders