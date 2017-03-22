MOSCOW, March 22 The board of directors of
Russian daily business newspaper Vedomosti has appointed Ilya
Bulavinov, the head of internet broadcasting department of
Russian state TV's First Channel, as its new editor-in-chief,
Vedomosti said on Wednesday.
The previous editor-in-chief, Tatyana Lysova, who has worked
for Vedomosti in different capacities since it was founded in
1999, has left the newspaper.
The paper's foreign investors sold their stakes to a Russian
publisher in 2015, a move partly motivated by a law which capped
foreign media ownership.
Bulavinov, 44, was nominated by the family of Demyan
Kudryavtsev, which owns the newspaper, and supported by four
board members, while another three members voted for an internal
candidate proposed by Lysova, Vedomosti said.
Bulavinov worked at another Russian newspaper Kommersant for
20 years until 2013.
