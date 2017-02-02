MOSCOW Feb 2 Russia plans to ban imports of beef and beef byproducts from New Zealand from Feb. 6 after finding the feed additive ractopamine in some samples, Yuliya Melano, a spokeswoman for Russia's agriculture safety watchdog, told Reuters on Thursday.

The watchdog is also considering banning fish imports from New Zealand due to traces of mercury in some supplies, she said. (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Olga Popova; Editing by Peter Hobson)