MOSCOW, April 22 NLMK, one of Russia's biggest steelmakers, said on Friday its board of directors recommended a dividend payment of 1.13 roubles per share for the first quarter of 2016.

The board also recommended a dividend payment 6.95 roubles per share for 2015, including an already payed interim dividend of 4.52 roubles per share, NLMK added in a statement. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jack Stubbs)