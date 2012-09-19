MOSCOW, Sept 19 Novolipetsk Steel, Russia's fourth largest steelmaker, is guiding investors towards a yield of 5.375 percent for its upcoming seven-year Eurobond issue, IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, said on Wednesday.

Russian borrowers raised over $32 billion via Eurobond deals so far this year, more than for the last year as a whole.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)