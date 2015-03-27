MOSCOW, March 27 Russian steelmaker NLMK said on Friday its fourth-quarter net profit was down 17 percent quarter-on-quarter to $232 million due to non-cash losses from impairment of financial investments.

Its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were down 9 percent, quarter-on-quarter, to $627 million, slightly beating analysts' estimates of $625 million, polled by Reuters. (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Svetlana Burmistrova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)