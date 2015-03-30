(Corrects dividend payment policy in 2nd and 3rd paragraphs)

MOSCOW, March 30 Russian steelmaker NLMK said on Monday its board of directors had proposed to pay dividends on a quarterly basis, depending on the ratio of its net debt to earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).

According to the proposed policy, dividends may be paid somewhere between 50 percent of net income and 50 percent of free cash flow if the net debt/EBITDA ratio is 1.0 or less.

The payment may total somewhere between 30 percent of net profit and 30 percent of free cash flow if the net debt/EBITDA ratio exceeds 1.0, the company added in a statement.

The company also said it aims to bring its medium-term annual capital expenditures target to $550 million from $900 million. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Lidia Kelly)