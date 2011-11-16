(Adds details)

* NLMK says steel market conditions deteriorated significantly

* NLMK Q3 net $225 mln, Reuters poll forecast $336 mln

* Q3 EBITDA $478 mln, poll forecast $590 mln

MOSCOW, Nov 16 Novolipetsk Steel , Russia's fourth-largest steel producer, said on Wednesday that third quarter results deteriorated significantly as a result of the unfolding euro-zone crisis and that export prices are slipping.

"The pricing environment in the domestic market will remain mostly stable (in the fourth quarter)," it said in a statement. "Prices in the export market are still under pressure due to the weaker economic conditions, as well as seasonal factors."

Steelmakers in Russia, the world's fifth-largest producer, have warned about weakening markets recently, with top firm Evraz announcing on Tuesday that its core earnings will drop in the fourth quarter as eurozone uncertainty hits prices and consumer sentiment.

Global leader ArcelorMittal, earlier this month warned that its customers were becoming increasingly cautious.

NLMK, controlled by Russia's richest man Vladimir Lisin, increased its exposure to European markets earlier this year when it took full control of Swiss-based Duferco by acquiring the remaining 50 percent stake in the company for about $600 million.

The strategy appears to have backfired, for now.

Net profit was $225 million, down 62 percent from the previous quarter. Earnings were below the $336 million forecast in a Reuters poll and below $516 million a year earlier.

Third quarter earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached $478, also behind the poll forecast of $590 million, and below last year's $695 million result.

It said EBITDA includes a roll back effect related to the sale of slabs in the second quarter, and that without this the figure was $537 million.

Revenues were $3.33 billion, slightly above the $3.22 billion forecast and above the year-earlier $2.23 billion result.

NLMK also said fourth quarter production and sales will rise by 7 percent and that "profitability to be in the range of 15 percent." Fourth quarter sales volumes will be about 3.5 million tonnes. (Reporting by Alfred Kueppers, Editing by Douglas Busvine)