* NLMK says steel market conditions deteriorated
significantly
* NLMK Q3 net $225 mln, Reuters poll forecast $336 mln
* Q3 EBITDA $478 mln, poll forecast $590 mln
MOSCOW, Nov 16 Novolipetsk Steel
, Russia's fourth-largest steel producer, said on
Wednesday that third quarter results deteriorated significantly
as a result of the unfolding euro-zone crisis and that export
prices are slipping.
"The pricing environment in the domestic market will remain
mostly stable (in the fourth quarter)," it said in a statement.
"Prices in the export market are still under pressure due to the
weaker economic conditions, as well as seasonal factors."
Steelmakers in Russia, the world's fifth-largest producer,
have warned about weakening markets recently, with top firm
Evraz announcing on Tuesday that its core earnings will
drop in the fourth quarter as eurozone uncertainty hits prices
and consumer sentiment.
Global leader ArcelorMittal, earlier this month
warned that its customers were becoming increasingly cautious.
NLMK, controlled by Russia's richest man Vladimir Lisin,
increased its exposure to European markets earlier this year
when it took full control of Swiss-based Duferco by acquiring
the remaining 50 percent stake in the company for about $600
million.
The strategy appears to have backfired, for now.
Net profit was $225 million, down 62 percent from the
previous quarter. Earnings were below the $336 million forecast
in a Reuters poll and below $516 million a year earlier.
Third quarter earnings before interest, taxation,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached $478, also behind
the poll forecast of $590 million, and below last year's $695
million result.
It said EBITDA includes a roll back effect related to the
sale of slabs in the second quarter, and that without this the
figure was $537 million.
Revenues were $3.33 billion, slightly above the $3.22
billion forecast and above the year-earlier $2.23 billion
result.
NLMK also said fourth quarter production and sales will rise
by 7 percent and that "profitability to be in the range of 15
percent." Fourth quarter sales volumes will be about 3.5 million
tonnes.
(Reporting by Alfred Kueppers, Editing by Douglas Busvine)