MOSCOW, Sept 19 Novolipetsk Steel, Russia's fourth-largest steelmaker, has revised its yield guidance for an upcoming seven-year Eurobond issue to around 5.125 percent, Gazprombank said in a note.

IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, said earlier on Wednesday that initial yield guidance was set at 5.375 percent.

Russian borrowers raised over $32 billion via Eurobond deals so far this year, more than for the last year as a whole. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Katya Golubkova)