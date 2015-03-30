(Corrects dividend policy in 3rd and 4th paragraphs)

* Dividends to be paid quarterly

* Capex target set at $550 mln from $900 mln

* Sees Russian steel demand down 5-7 pct this year

By Maytaal Angel

LONDON/MOSCOW, March 30 Russian steelmaker NLMK said on Monday its board of directors had proposed to pay dividends on a quarterly basis, depending on the ratio of its net debt and earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).

Like many Russian exporters, NLMK has had a boost to exports from the weak rouble, which has fallen about 40 percent against the dollar since mid-2014 due to lower oil prices and Western sanctions over Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis.

Under the proposed policy, NLMK's dividends may be paid somewhere between 50 percent of net income and 50 percent of free cash flow if net debt/EBITDA ratio is 1.0 or less.

The payment may total somewhere between 30 percent of net profit and 30 percent of free cash flow if the net debt/EBITDA ratio exceeds 1.0, the company added in a statement.

It also said it aimed to bring its medium-term annual capital expenditures target to $550 million from $900 million.

NLMK, whose margin has been also supported by the rouble's fall, expects profit to be flat in the first quarter compared with the 2014 fourth quarter, it said last week.

On Monday, Chief Executive Oleg Bagrin told investors in London that he saw Russian steel demand falling 5-7 percent this year, with imports of steel into Russia dropping to 3-4 million tonnes in 2015 from about 6 million tonnes last year.

Bagrin added that contrary to market speculation, it is unlikely the Russian government would impose export duties on steel to protect domestic consumers from steel price inflation at home, which has been driven by the rouble depreciation.

"We understand (the government) is conscious that they have to support exports. You can't damage an industry structure where you have supply that is two times higher than demand," he said. (Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Additional reporting by Polina Devitt, editing by David Evans)