MOSCOW Aug 5 Russian steelmaker NLMK posted $170 million in the second quarter net profit, down 47 percent quarter-on-quarter, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Its revenue was down by 3 percent to $2.14 billion, while earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were down by 25 percent to $476 million.

Analysts expected NLMK, controlled by billionaire Vladimir Lisin, to post $228 million in second quarter net profits. (Reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova; writing by Katya Golubkova)