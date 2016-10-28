* NLMK to post Q3 financial results on Monday, Oct. 31 MOSCOW, Oct 28 Russian steelmaker NLMK is expected to post a 22 percent year-on-year rise in core earnings in the third quarter, according to the average of forecasts from seven analysts polled by Reuters. Analysts expect NLMK, controlled by billionaire Vladimir Lisin, to post earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $619 million. Below is a summary of forecasts in millions of dollars: Revenue EBITDA Adjusted net profit* Average 2,185 619 336 Median 2,186 616 345 Minimum 2,092 593 273 Maximum 2,300 660 374 Q3 2015 2,016 508 410 Q2 2016 1,869 460 185 * The forecast for the net income excludes non-cash items and is based on estimates of five banks. The following banks participated in the survey: BCS, Deutsche Bank, Sberbank CIB, VTB Capital, AKB Bars, Goldman Sachs and Renaissance Capital. (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Mark Potter)