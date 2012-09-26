MOSCOW, Sept 26 The board of directors of
Russian steelmaker NLMK will vote on the candidacy of
Oleg Bagrin as president next month, the company said on
Wednesday.
Bagrin, who currently holds the post of executive
vice-president, was suggested by the company's majority
shareholder for the job.
Bagrin, a board member since 2004, holds a graduate degree
in operations research and a postgraduate degree in economics
from the State University of Management in Moscow, and a degree
in business administration from the University of Cambridge in
Britain.
NLMK, controlled by billionaire Vladimir Lisin, said in
August its current president Alexey Lapshin would resign to
pursue "personal projects", but will stay with the company as
the chairman's advisor.
