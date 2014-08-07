(Adds details, quotes, context)
MOSCOW Aug 7 NLMK, one of Russia's
largest steelmakers, expects third-quarter financial results to
be in line or marginally better than in the second quarter, when
it made net profit of $158 million, the company said on
Thursday.
Its second-quarter net profit fell by 9 percent, quarter on
quarter, and missed the $238 million forecast by analysts polled
by Reuters.
The fall in net profit was largely related to foreign
exchange, NLMK said in a statement. The Reuters poll forecast
excluded this effect.
Larger losses at affiliate NLMK Belgium Holdings S.A. (NBH),
which has assets in Europe, also contributed to the profit
decline, the company said.
Revenue at the company, controlled by businessman Vladimir
Lisin, rose 6 percent quarter on quarter to $2.8 billion.
The company said it was on track to produce 4 million tonnes
of steel products in the third quarter, up from 3.8 million a
year earlier.
Shares in NLMK were up 1.5 percent in Moscow, outperforming
the Metals and Mining index which was up 0.9 percent.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt and Svetlana Burmistrova; editing
by Jason Neely)