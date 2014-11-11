(Adds detail, quotes, context)

MOSCOW Nov 11 Russian steelmaker NLMK reported a forecast-beating 77 percent jump in third-quarter net income from the previous three months and forecast growing sales for the rest of the year, supported by a weak rouble.

Fourth-quarter sales are expected to grow by 2-5 percent quarter on quarter, partially offsetting the seasonal softening in steel prices, the company said.

NLMK, controlled by businessman Vladimir Lisin, posted a third-quarter net profit of $281 million, beating the average forecast of $274 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 17 percent quarter on quarte to $693 million thanks to lower production costs.

"High profitability was additionally supported by the weakening in the rouble exchange rate: export sales represent 53 percent of the revenue, while 80 percent of group costs are denominated in roubles," it said.

Shares in NLMK were up 1.3 percent in early trading in Moscow, outperforming a 0.5 percent rise in the broader market index.