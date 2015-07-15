MOSCOW, July 15 NLMK, one of Russia's largest steelmakers, said on Wednesday its second-quarter crude steel output rose 5 percent quarter-on-quarter to 4.05 million tonnes after completing maintenance work at production sites in Russia and the United States.

NLMK expects higher operating results in the third quarter, the company added in a statement. (Reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova and Polina Devitt; Editing by Jack Stubbs)