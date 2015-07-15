US STOCKS-Wall St dips in dramatic session as health bill pulled
* Dow down 0.29 pct, S&P up 0.08 pct, Nasdaq up 0.19 pct (Updates with close of U.S. market)
MOSCOW, July 15 NLMK, one of Russia's largest steelmakers, said on Wednesday its second-quarter crude steel output rose 5 percent quarter-on-quarter to 4.05 million tonnes after completing maintenance work at production sites in Russia and the United States.
NLMK expects higher operating results in the third quarter, the company added in a statement. (Reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova and Polina Devitt; Editing by Jack Stubbs)
* Dow down 0.29 pct, S&P up 0.08 pct, Nasdaq up 0.19 pct (Updates with close of U.S. market)
WASHINGTON, March 24 New orders for U.S.-made capital goods unexpectedly fell in February, but a surge in shipments amid demand for machinery and electrical equipment supported expectations for an acceleration in business investment in the first quarter.