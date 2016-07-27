MOSCOW, July 27 NLMK, one of Russia's largest steel producers, said on Wednesday it's second-quarter net income rose 15 percent year-on-year to $185 million due to increased profits from operations.

NLMK said its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) slipped 4 percent year-on-year to $460 million, but were up 59 percent compared to the previous quarter on the back of higher prices for its products.

Revenue fell 13 percent year-on-year to $1.87 billion, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)