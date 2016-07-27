PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 30
Jan 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MOSCOW, July 27 NLMK, one of Russia's largest steel producers, said on Wednesday it's second-quarter net income rose 15 percent year-on-year to $185 million due to increased profits from operations.
NLMK said its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) slipped 4 percent year-on-year to $460 million, but were up 59 percent compared to the previous quarter on the back of higher prices for its products.
Revenue fell 13 percent year-on-year to $1.87 billion, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Jan 28 The ban on U.S. travel for passport-holders of seven Middle Eastern states applies to airlines' flight crew, the International Air Transport Association said in an email to carriers around the world on Saturday.