UPDATE 2-Tesco reports strongest UK sales growth in seven years
* Tesco says its inflation significantly below market trend (Adds detail, CEO, CFO, analyst comment, shares)
MOSCOW, March 6 NLMK, Russia's largest steel producer, said on Monday its fourth-quarter net income jumped to $308 million from $76 million a year ago due to improved steel prices.
NLMK said its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 61 percent year-on-year to $518 million, almost matching an average estimate of analysts polled by Reuters, who had forecast the earnings at $522 million. (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Denis Pinchuk)
* Tesco says its inflation significantly below market trend (Adds detail, CEO, CFO, analyst comment, shares)
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates with move in 2-year yields)
June 16 Britain's telecoms regulator said on Friday it fined mobile network operator Three 1.9 million pounds ($2.43 million) for failing temporarily to provide emergency call service.