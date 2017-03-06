MOSCOW, March 6 NLMK, Russia's largest steel producer, said on Monday its fourth-quarter net income jumped to $308 million from $76 million a year ago due to improved steel prices.

NLMK said its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 61 percent year-on-year to $518 million, almost matching an average estimate of analysts polled by Reuters, who had forecast the earnings at $522 million. (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Denis Pinchuk)