BRIEF-Fibrogen wins China clearance to conduct key study testing roxadustat
* Fibrogen announces china fda approval of cta to conduct pivotal phase 2/3 clinical trial of roxadustat in anemia associated with lower risk mds
MOSCOW May 21 Russia's largest steelmaker NLMK said on Thursday its first-quarter net profit rose 85 percent year-on-year to $321 million.
NLMK, controlled by businessman Vladimir Lisin, reported earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $638 million, up 36 percent compared to the previous year.
Revenue slipped 16 percent to $2.2 billion, it said. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Gareth Jones)
LONDON, March 30 John Lewis , Britain's largest department store operator, is hopeful any downturn in consumer spending will see history repeat itself with a "flight to quality" rather than consumers opting to trade down, its new boss said on Thursday.