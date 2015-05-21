MOSCOW May 21 Russia's largest steelmaker NLMK said on Thursday its first-quarter net profit rose 85 percent year-on-year to $321 million.

NLMK, controlled by businessman Vladimir Lisin, reported earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $638 million, up 36 percent compared to the previous year.

Revenue slipped 16 percent to $2.2 billion, it said. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Gareth Jones)