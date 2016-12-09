MOSCOW Dec 9 Russian billionaire Vladimir Lisin
has sold a stake of 1.5 percent in the country's largest
steelmaker NLMK, which he controls, Goldman Sachs, the
bookrunner for the deal said on Friday.
GS, the sole bookrunner of the deal, has completed an
offering of 90 million ordinary shares in the form of shares and
Global Depositary Receipts in NLMK which it has bought from
Fletcher Group Holdings connected with Lisin, for resale to
investors.
Lisin owns 84 percent in NLMK after the deal, while the
steelmaker's free float has reached 16 percent. The stake was
offered to investors on Thursday.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Katya Golubkova)