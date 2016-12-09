MOSCOW Dec 9 Russian billionaire Vladimir Lisin has sold 1.5 percent of shares in the country's largest steelmaker NLMK at $17.35 per Global Depositary Receipt (GDR), two financial market sources said on Friday.

Deal bookrunner Goldman Sachs said earlier on Friday it had completed an offering of 90 million ordinary shares in the form of shares and GDRs in NLMK which it had bought from Fletcher Group Holdings, which is connected to Lisin. (Reporting by Olga Popova; writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Christian Lowe)