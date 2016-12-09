FOREX-Dollar slides to 7-week low on Trump concerns; sterling rallies
* Dollar index lower despite Dow topping 20,000 for first time
MOSCOW Dec 9 Russian billionaire Vladimir Lisin has sold 1.5 percent of shares in the country's largest steelmaker NLMK at $17.35 per Global Depositary Receipt (GDR), two financial market sources said on Friday.
Deal bookrunner Goldman Sachs said earlier on Friday it had completed an offering of 90 million ordinary shares in the form of shares and GDRs in NLMK which it had bought from Fletcher Group Holdings, which is connected to Lisin. (Reporting by Olga Popova; writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Christian Lowe)
NEW YORK, Jan 25 U.S. stocks climbed on Wednesday and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed atop the 20,000 mark for the first time as solid earnings and optimism over President Donald Trump's pro-growth initiatives revitalized a post-election rally.
