MOSCOW Dec 8 Russian tycoon Vladimir Lisin is
considering a secondary share offering (SPO) of the country's
largest steelmaker NLMK, which he controls, three
banking and industry sources told Reuters on Thursday.
Lisin, one of Russia's top billionaires, could sell some of
NLMK's existing shares to finance a possible purchase of
container transportation company TransContainer, two
of the sources said.
They did not disclose the size of the deal and did not say
when it could happen.
When asked about a possible SPO of NLMK, NLMK's chief
executive Oleg Bagrin told Reuters earlier this week: "The
company does not need (to raise) finance for now. In terms of a
share placement by shareholders, ask them."
NLMK's corporate finance director told a bond conference on
Thursday that it was considering issuing Eurobonds in 2017.
Lisin's representative Diana Vasilevich declined to comment
and referred questions to NLMK or UCL Holding, which controls
Lisin's logistic assets. Both also declined to comment when
contacted by Reuters.
(Reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova, Olga Popova and Gleb
Stolyarov; writing by Katya Golubkova and Polina Devitt; editing
by Christian Lowe)